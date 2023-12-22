K-Pop Idols Spread Holiday Cheer With Festive Shots

It's the most wonderful time to show off Christmas spirit, and K-pop idols always understand the assignment -- with the biggest names in the industry putting their love for the holidays on display every year!!

Chae-won of LE SSERAFIM is always one of the first stars to post up in front of the tree when December rolls around ... with Lisa of BLACKPINK following suit with a cozy ensemble.

RM from BTS and Jackson Wang usually take a more model-esque route during the holidays ... electing for serious snaps whenever they enjoy the festivities.

NewJeans and aespa love to team up for group shots during X-mas ... just like Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa and Rosé, who rocked iconic, matching Santa 'fits in years past.

And Blinks won't have to ask for much from St. Nick this year ... after the die-hard fanbase got their wish of keeping the group together following lengthy contract negotiations with YG Entertainment.

Minnie from (G)I-dle spends her special time with her loved ones ... including her bestie, Lisa, and fellow groupmate, Yuqi.

TWICE members Jeongyeon and Jihyo also teamed up for an iconic Christmas photoshoot this year ... and IVE's Yujin is all about the winter activities, too!!

Per usual, the members of Stray Kids take advantage of the holidays ... with Felix, Lee Know and Hyunjin always proving they're on the "nice" list -- even if they do have a song titled "Christmas EveL."