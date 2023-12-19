Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Celeb Families Wearing Matching Pajamas For Christmas

CELEBS CELEBRATING CHRISTMAS JAMMIN' IN MATCHING JAMMIES

12/19/2023 11:34 AM PT
Famous Families Matching In Holiday Pajamas
Launch Gallery
Famous Fams In Holiday PJ's Launch Gallery

Celebs are just like us ... getting cozy in matching jammies with their families for the holidays -- just ask Kim Kardashian -- decked out in festive red with Dream, Chicago, Saint, and True!

The Culpo sisters also look Christmassy... swapping their glam 'fits for quirky gingerbread-print sets.

Matching flannel for Christmas also never goes amiss ... Chrissy Teigen and her children, Luna and Miles, prove so.

It's clearly a love and style match for former 'Vanderpump Rules' stars Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright ... check out these heart-print PJs!

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later