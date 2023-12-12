Celebrities Light Up Mansions With Extravagant Merry Makeovers

Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara, Bennifer and more are giving a whole new meaning to "may your days be merry and bright" ... illuminating their mega-mansions with thousands, if not millions, of lights for Christmas.

As you can see from these aerial snaps, supermodel Heidi, AKA, the queen of decorating, injects a pop of purple into her attic windows ... while her palm trees and balconies glisten with strings of yellow lights.

J Lo and Ben don't disappoint with wraparound porch wreaths ... giving off cozy "Home Alone" vibes.

Ben's ex, Jennifer Garner, dots loads of warm fairy lights outside her property ... with "Modern Family" star Sofia and former Take That singer Robbie Williams opting for a similar merry makeover.

The Osbourne's home wows with its festive red lights display -- while Kate Hudson provides some holiday cheer with "Peace, Joy, Love & Hope" lit up in large red letters outside her sprawling abode.

Of course, Kardashian Kristmas is also in full swing .. with Kim showing off the insane lights display at her $60M home -- complete with hundreds of thousands of lights lining her driveway.

Though, probably the most extravagant of decorations belong to Jamie Foxx ... with his Agoura Hills property looking like something out of a Christmas movie.