Stars Getting Into The Holiday Spirit ... Hollywood's Gettin' Lit!

Holiday vibes and fun times are here, and the celebs just can't contain their holiday cheer! Gather 'round and join these famous faces as they light up Hollywood during the most magical time of year!

Hit the lights with spirited stars like Blake Shelton, Carson Daly and Nikki Garcia who donned Claus attire. And, riding in on her sleigh ... Tracee Eliss Ross slayed in a red onesie, and Glen Powell covered his booty and stole the heck out of Christmas!