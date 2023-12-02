Babes In Sweatpants Guess Who!
12/2/2023 12:01 AM PT
It's the most wonderful time of the year ... Babes In Sweatpants!
These Hollywood Hotties can pull off any look ... but they've made the comfy choice of snuggling up in their sexiest of sweats and making it look hot, hot hot!
Taking on the chilly months ... beautiful babes are lounging in style, so have a go at these famous faces who are staying snug for a while!
Check out our gallery of Babes In Sweatpants and see who's getting downright cute and cozy ... put your celeb skills to the test and guess who's bringin' the sweat!