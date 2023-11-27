Kim Kardashian Shows Off Insane Home Christmas Light Display

If holiday decorations were a sport, Kim Kardashian's pad would rank among the best each year ... this time, it's her Christmas light display wowing fans on social media.

Kim gave her 364 million followers on Instagram a quick peek at this year's holiday set up. She's got a bunch of trees filled with tens, maybe even hundreds of thousands of lights lining her driveway and leading up to the security gate.

As the gate pulls back, even more trees -- and a bunch more lights -- are revealed and "It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas" plays over Kim's video.

Of course, it's not the first holiday Kim's pulled out all the stops for her decorations ... it was only a few weeks ago when she showed off her mummified $60 million home filled with Halloween decor inside and out.