Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Kim Kardashian and Many Other Celebs Attend Baby2Baby Gala

Baby2Baby Gala Kim, Hailey, Other Big Celebs Hit Up Charity Event

11/12/2023 6:08 AM PT
Baby2Baby Gala
Launch Gallery
star-studded Baby2Baby Gala Launch Gallery
Getty

Kim Kardashian is a busy woman these days, but she made time Saturday night for some good charity work.

kim k -g
Getty

Kim and tons of other celebs showed up at the Baby2Baby Gala in L.A. ... it's a charity that provides baby clothes and diapers for underprivileged kids.

Chrissy Teigen
Getty

The guest list was insane ... Hailey Bieber, Salma Hayek, Jessica Alba, Heidi Klum, Julie Bowen, Rachel Zoe, Nicole Richie, Sofia Richie, Steph Curry's wife Ayesha, Alessandra Ambrosio, Molly Sims, Camila Alves, Jonathan Scott, Zooey Deschanel, Drew Scott, Jenna Dewan, Sarah Hyland, Zoe Saldaña, Vanessa Bryant, Chrissy Teigen, Demi Lovato, Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons, Colton Underwood, Lucy Hale ... is that enough?

Salma podiug
Getty

There's a big award presented during the soiree ... the Giving Tree Award for someone who embraced and acted on the values of the org. Salma Hayek received it during the ceremony. Last year Kim got the award and the year before Vanessa Bryant.

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later