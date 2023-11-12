Kim Kardashian and Many Other Celebs Attend Baby2Baby Gala

Kim Kardashian is a busy woman these days, but she made time Saturday night for some good charity work.

Kim and tons of other celebs showed up at the Baby2Baby Gala in L.A. ... it's a charity that provides baby clothes and diapers for underprivileged kids.

The guest list was insane ... Hailey Bieber, Salma Hayek, Jessica Alba, Heidi Klum, Julie Bowen, Rachel Zoe, Nicole Richie, Sofia Richie, Steph Curry's wife Ayesha, Alessandra Ambrosio, Molly Sims, Camila Alves, Jonathan Scott, Zooey Deschanel, Drew Scott, Jenna Dewan, Sarah Hyland, Zoe Saldaña, Vanessa Bryant, Chrissy Teigen, Demi Lovato, Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons, Colton Underwood, Lucy Hale ... is that enough?