Timothée Chalamet, Kylie Jenner Celebrate at After-Party For 'SNL' Hosting Gig

Timothée Chalamet took on hosting duties on 'SNL' Saturday night, and GF Kylie Jenner was front and center supporting him.

Kylie was at the show and the after-party at STK in NYC.

Other stars who showed up ... Dakota Johnson, Phoebe Bridgers, Sophie Turner, Bo Burnham, Jon Hamm, Anna Osceola and others.

Timothee's monologue was pretty funny ... celebrating the end of the SAG-AFTRA strike and the ability to hawk his wares to the public.

And then a pretty hilarious rap song about people -- yeah, TC, you -- who have baby faces. Timothee has some chops, and got assists from Marcello Hernández, Keenan Thompson, and Punkie Johnson channeling her inner Nicki Minaj.