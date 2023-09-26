Kylie Jenner & Timothée Chalamet Hand in Hand at Paris Fashion Week

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are two peas in a gothic pod out in the City of Love -- rocking very similar outfits as they hit Paris Fashion Week.

The A-list couple -- who just recently went public as an item -- were out in Europe Monday night for Paris Fashion Week. The pair went to Rosalía's birthday bash, walking in and out of the hosting venue hand-in-hand ... and definitely color-coordinated too.

As you can see ... the theme here is basically all-black everything, and maybe even a hint of incognito. Tim's doing his best Leo with the whole lowered baseball cap thing -- and KJ's following his lead, it seems.

The more dressed-down look is quite different than how Kylie might normally present herself in public. Fact is -- she tends to get dolled up and wear something somewhat flashy and elaborate. In this instance, though ... it's the opposite.

Ya gotta wonder if her BF Timmy is spurring that ... the dude's style -- at least on a day-to-day basis -- is as low-key and casual as it gets for megastars.

We've seen this from some of her other sisters -- namely, Kourtney Kardashian ... who really began to reflect Travis Barker's fashion sensibilities when she first got with him.