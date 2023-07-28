Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Travis Scott Disses Timothée Chalamet Over Kylie Jenner On 'UTOPIA'

7/28/2023 6:47 AM PT
Travis Scott is treating Kylie Jenner's new boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet, like an oompa loompa on his new album "UTOPIA" ... and wants his bm to know she'll never find another beau more lit than him!!!

On the appropriately titled track, “Meltdown,” Travis blows his tops going at Timothée while dissing his upcoming role as the King of Candy with the lyrics, “Chocolate AP and chocolate the Vs got the/ Willy Wonka factory (Vs)/ Burn an athlete like it's calories find another flame hot as me, bitch!!!”

In case you're not following Travis' hot lines, an AP is short for Audemars Piguet, one of the watches rappers favor these days that cost just as much as a moderately sized mansion ... while Timothée is set to play Willy Wonka in the fable's latest reboot ... a move too corny for his taste.

Confirmation that Kylie was getting cozy inside Timothée's chocolate factory began to surface in April, when her car was spotted at his house, and again during a mid-day taco run.

Kylie and Travis entered the summer in a fluid co-parenting situation, with zero expectations of getting back together ... but Travis is clearly upset Kylie moved on with the Golden Ticket guy!!!

Travis dropped his long-awaited "UTOPIA" album on Friday and all signs point to it being a huge success, with several fans complaining of outages on streaming services as everyone rushed to listen.

Well, everyone 'cept for Timothée most likely.

