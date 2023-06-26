Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Co-Parenting, Not Together Romantically

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott certainly have a history -- with two kids to prove it -- but they're not working on getting back together ... and are happily co-parenting their little ones.

Sources close to the former couple tell us Kylie's primarily the one with 5-year-old Stormi and 1-year-old Aire -- they both live at Kylie's house -- but Travis can see the kiddos as much as he wants.

Travis spent his Father's Day with Stormi in London -- so she's jet-setting with Dad as well.

Fans speculated Travis and Kylie might be working on their relationship when both were at Stormi's pre-k graduation earlier this month ... but our sources say it was solely to support their daughter.

Obviously, Kylie's fam has played a big part in helping with Stormi and Aire -- but Travis' family sees the kids as much as possible ... and also attended Stormi's graduation.

As far as we know, Travis isn't currently dating anyone new -- though he's popped up at a couple of SZA's shows on her European tour. Kylie's been tied to Timothée Chalamet, grabbing food and hanging out at each other's places, but there's no indication things have gotten super serious.