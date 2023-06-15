Travis Scott Paying Homage To The Beatles Ahead of 'Utopia' Album Release

Travis Scott is giving a not-so-subtle nod to The Beatles as he moves closer to releasing his first album in four years ... recreating an iconic album cover from the band.

Travis was spotted outside the famous Abbey Road studios in London Thursday, using the same crosswalk The Beatles included in their "Abbey Road" album back in the day ... as he prepares to release his "Utopia" album.

As you can see, Travis crossed the street with his security ... one of which was carrying the patented "Utopia" briefcase ... with the four members of Travis' crew resembling the famous album cover shot of John Lennon, Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, and George Harrison.

Travis' version puts him in the same spot as Paul ... only he's not barefoot like the Beatles star who came before him.

A trip to Abbey Road is a signal Travis is getting close to releasing "Utopia" ... he teased the album this week with a new Nike ad with tennis legend John McEnroe ... where the briefcase with the master recording also made an appearance.

The mania around "Utopia" is definitely similar to Beatlemania ... so Travis is getting super creative here.

There's still no official release date for "Utopia" ... though the Houston Astros already got a preview and Travis is going to be headlining the upcoming Rolling Loud Miami.