Travis Scott Teases 'Utopia' In Nike Mac Attack Ad With John McEnroe

Travis Scott's "Utopia" album recently founds its way into the mix of his new Nike campaign, revamping the Nike Mac Attack kicks worn by John McEnroe during his fiery heyday.

Travis Scott and John McEnroe duel in a game of tennis for Nike’s new Mac Attack spot 🎾 @trvisXX pic.twitter.com/QzXQxiFWxa — Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) June 12, 2023 @nicekicks

The two longtime Nike ambassadors appeared in a new TV spot Monday to preview the Mac Attacks in their OG colorways of Light Smoke Grey/Black-White. In the accompanying photo shoot, the patented briefcase containing the master copy of "Utopia" can also be spotted.

John's been down with Nike before Travis was actually born ... but Travis has loads of Cactus Jack merch collabs underneath the Swoosh umbrella, so their ties with the brand are both deep-rooted at this point.