Travis Scott Plays 'Utopia' Album For Houston Astros Players

The Houston Astros were getting LIT before taking the field on Monday ... 'cause the locker room got a personal preview of Travis Scott's upcoming album!!

La Flame was the guest of honor before his hometown team's tilt against the Chicago Cubs ... and the dude gave the whole squad some musical motivation -- throwing his "Utopia" project over the speakers.

A lot of people will be jealous of Alex Bregman and Co. -- Travis fans have been patiently waiting since 2018 for the rapper's next piece of solo work.

The good news?? Utopia is finally expected to drop soon ... and as Travis told reporter Mark Berman, it's "on the way" as he threw on some Air Jordan 1 "Black Phantom" sneakers in the dugout.

"I had to come here to play Utopia for the boys down in the locker room," Scott said. "Had to get them right for the game."

Travis added there's still some work to do, however -- adding they still have to "finish the master."

On top of the listening party, Scott also got in some batting practice ... and even checked out the weight room.