Travis Scott to Donate Millions in Proceeds from Nike Drop to Project Heal

Travis Scott just surprised fans with his second Nike drop in two weeks ... but this time, we're told proceeds from the collection will help community initiatives important to the rapper.

TS took to his IG page Monday without warning to announce the release of a new TS Air Max 1 Wheat as well as a summer collection of shorts, shirts, a bikini, belt, socks and a bag.

Naturally, the shoe raffle filled up, with what our Travis sources say was more than a million entries in the first 30 minutes -- and plenty of Travis fans grabbed the other merch as well, though it's not yet totally sold out.

Sources close to Travis tell us he wanted to do the drop through his own website so that he could ensure the proceeds go to Project Heal. Project Heal is an initiative Travis launched back in March as a multi-tier effort to fund initiatives Travis finds important and worthy of assistance.

While the numbers continue to roll in, our Travis sources believe the latest launch has the ability to reach millions of dollars in proceeds, which would obviously be a big help to PH.