Travis Scott Performs at Billboard Music Awards

Travis Scott Hits Billboard Music Awards ... Comeback TV Performance
5/15/2022 7:19 PM PT
Travis Scott's comeback is officially in full effect -- the guy just hit the Billboard Music Awards, marking his first televised gig since the Astroworld tragedy.
The rapper performed "Mafia" and "Lost Forever" Sunday at the show, in a highly anticipated moment in the show. For TS standards, the performance was very tame, mostly centered in a small room on the stage. Diddy and French Montana intro'd Travis.
Travis Scott performed SICKO MODE at Zouk Nightclub in Las Vegas pic.twitter.com/SaHWLmKrGE— TRAVIS SCOTT FANPAGE 🌵 (@dailytrvisxx) May 15, 2022 @dailytrvisxx
As for how he was received -- fans seemed to love it, and the crowd cheered as he was introduced, and was roaring when finished up.
TS has been creeping back into public life little by little these past few months -- he made his first full-blown public performance last week in Miami ... and has been doing small sets here and there throughout 2022.
As you know ... he's due to headline a major festival in South America later this year, so there's no doubt that this appearance on a national award show helps in that regard.
Loved that #BBMAs performance @MorganWallen! 💜 pic.twitter.com/deNAbKBhNG— Billboard Music Awards (@BBMAs) May 16, 2022 @BBMAs
Another controversial artist that hit the stage Sunday ... Morgan Wallen. He performed two songs earlier in the show, and he too got a decent reaction from the audience.
Seems like Diddy was successful in "uncanceling the canceled."