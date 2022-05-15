Travis Scott All Smiles In Vegas and Ready For Billboard Awards

Travis Scott is in Las Vegas ready to take the stage at the Billboard Awards, and he looks mighty happy.

Travis was at the Encore Beach Club Saturday, hanging out with Marshmello and his crew. He was all smiles as he left with his entourage and hotel security.

As you see in the pics, as he left the hotel, a guy came up to Travis and shook his hand.

Travis will take the stage Sunday at the Billboard Awards ... the first awards show he's performed since the Astroworld tragedy last November.

Diddy, who's hosting and exec producing the show, has said he's canceling cancel culture, saying, "So one of the things I'm doing directly is uncanceling the canceled. That's breaking news because people haven't been about uncanceling. But canceling is a trend that needs to stop."

Toward that end ... he's also invited Morgan Wallen to perform. As you know, Morgan was persona non grata at last year's Billboard Awards after a video surfaced of him using the n-word.