Travis Scott To Perform At Billboard Music Awards

Travis Scott is officially firing from all cylinders on his journey back to being one of music's biggest performers ... he's scheduled to hit the 'BBMA' stage next week.

Sources connected to the "Billboard Music Awards" tell us TS will perform at the upcoming show. It'll be his first televised performance in 6 months, and will be watched by millions of people around the world.

As we reported, Travis hit the stage in Miami over the weekend, as part of Miami Grand Prix weekend ... so it's safe to say he's getting back into the swing of things. Travis certainly didn't hold anything back, and the crowd loved his performance.

As we've reported, Travis has performed at a few private parties in the last couple months ... like the Pre-Oscars event and a Coachella after-party, but an award show is a different level.

He's also gearing up to headline his first musical festival since Astroworld at the Primera Sound festival -- where he is expected to perform in front of more than 100,000 people.

As you know ... Travis, Astroworld promoter Live Nation, and others have been hit with several lawsuits after 10 people tragically died at the Astrowold festival, last November.

The investigation continues into who was responsible for those that died ... and Travis maintains he was unaware of the severity of things at the time.

Speaking of comebacks ... we've told you, Country music singer, Morgan Wallen, will also be performing his first gig since 2020 at this year's Billboard Awards ... after he came under fire for saying the 'n-word'.