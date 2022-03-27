Travis Scott Performs first time Since Astroworld at Pre-Oscar Party

Play video content TMZ.com

Travis Scott did what he hasn't done in months ... taking the stage for a short set.

Travis hit up a private Oscars party Saturday night at a private home in Bel-Air. His performance didn't last long ... a combo of rapping and DJ'ing. But, it was a moment, because it's the first time he's taken the stage since the Astroworld tragedy back in November.

It was a pretty ritzy event ... Leo DiCaprio, Tobey Maguire, Venus and Serena Williams, Tyga, YG, Kaia Gerber and a bunch of other celebs took it all in.

As for Travis, who by the way went solo -- Kylie Jenner didn't show -- he was clearly having a great time, laughing, socializing, drinkin' some ...