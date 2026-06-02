Former NHL Star Sean Avery's Home Scene of Shooting Incident

Sean Avery and his wife, Hilary Rhoda's Los Angeles home was the scene of a frightening shooting ... TMZ has learned.

Sources familiar with the situation tell TMZ ... the couple's contractor was working at their Hollywood Hills residence Tuesday when the shots rang out. We're told that during the shooting, a tire on the contractor's vehicle was struck.

As of now, our law enforcement sources say there are no known injuries. Our LE sources tell us one person is in custody. The investigation is ongoing.

We're told neither Avery or Rhoda was home at the time of the shooting.

It's currently unclear what led up to the incident.

The LAPD tells TMZ officers responded to the area shortly before 5 PM after receiving a possible shots-fired radio call.