A$AP Rocky Gets Emotional Detailing Shooting at Beverly Hills Mansion

A$AP Rocky is looking back on the terrifying shooting at his Beverly Hills home while he, Rihanna and their family were inside -- and it's clear the whole thing still hits hard.

In a new interview, the rapper says it's "f***** up" somebody tried to harm him and his family ... explaining the incident took away the peace and happiness of just being free.

The shooting went down back in March, with prosecutors saying several bullets struck the property while Rocky was inside with Rihanna and their kids. The alleged shooter -- Ivanna Lisette Ortiz -- has since been charged with attempted murder and multiple felony gun charges. She insisted in court she "wasn't attempting murder."

As for that peace and joy, Rocky also looked ahead to happier times ... telling VIBE about his plans for a massive summer cookout in his Harlem hometown and reminiscing about the old days, when he says you couldn't stay at a cookout for more than an hour because "motherf***** start shooting."