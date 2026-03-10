Audio Released of Rihanna's Alleged Home Shooter Getting Arrested

Play video content Broadcastify

The woman accused of shooting at Rihanna's house while the singer was inside seems to have taken cops on a trip through Los Angeles after the incident ... according to just-released dispatch audio of her arrest.

In the recording, obtained by TMZ, cops appear to tail Ivanna Lisette Ortiz in a white Tesla Model 3 as she drove into the parking lot of a shopping center.

According to the audio ... it appears the suspect got out of the car, getting down on her knees as officers approached her vehicle.

Ortiz seems to have been apprehended without much of a struggle.

As we reported ... Ortiz was booked for attempted murder Monday after allegedly firing multiple rounds into Rihanna's home from her car Sunday.