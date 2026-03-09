Authorities Identify Woman Suspected of Shooting at Rihanna's House

Authorities have released the name of the female suspect accused of firing gunshots into Rihanna's home on Sunday.

According to law enforcement sources, the suspect has been identified as 35-year-old Ivana Lisette Ortiz.

Ortiz was booked for attempted murder, with bail set at $10,225,000. She remains in custody.

As we reported ... multiple rounds were fired into Rihanna's Los Angeles-area home yesterday while the singer was inside.