Rihanna Shares New Video of Her in Studio, Sparks New Music Buzz

Rihanna is doing nothing but work, work, work, work, work ... sharing a new video from inside the studio -- and fans are hoping it’s a sign fresh tunes are finally on the way.

RiRi took to social media Thursday to show a glimpse of her packed schedule ... kicking things off with a late-night meeting with her Savage x Fenty team. The session stretches deep into the night, with Rihanna seen reviewing ideas and signing off on concepts.

Then, just after 2 AM, it’s off to the studio.

Rihanna looks fully locked in ... working the mixing board, scribbling notes, and vibing out in the booth. There’s no audio in the clip, but that hasn’t stopped the fans from spiraling ... lighting up the comment section elated about potential new music.

Believe it or not ... Rihanna's last album "ANTI" dropped a decade ago. Feel old yet?

RiRi’s still not calling it a night ... once the sun comes up, she pivots straight into mommy mode -- crafting a Mardi Gras costume for her son, Riot. She goes all out, putting together a custom umbrella and a festive jacket-and-jeans fit that looks stellar.