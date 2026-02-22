Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Rihanna Good Genes or Good Docs?!

By TMZ Staff
Published
Getty

Rihanna's looks over the years shine bright like a diamond 💎!

Here is a 17-year-old version of the Barbados singer at Jay-Z's "The Teen People Listening Lounge" in West Hollywood, California (left). This was the year she dropped her hit song, "Pon de Replay!"

And, more than two decades later, the Fenty fashionista recently turned heads -- strutting the streets of New York in leather (right).

Rihanna celebrated her 38th birthday earlier this weekend, so that begs the question: Good Genes or Good Docs?

"Hey, Mr... Please, Mr. DJ. Tell me if you hear me. Turn the music up!"

