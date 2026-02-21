Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Simone Biles & Jonathan Owens -- Big Frigin' Olympic Difference?!

Simone Biles & Jonathan Owens What's The Big Frigin' Olympic Difference?!

By TMZ Staff
Published
Getty

Step aside 'cuz Simone Biles is in town -- but don't think her tricks can out-perform TMZ! As you know, we got our own tricks up our sleeves 😘! Can you track down the sneaky switches?

Simone was photographed at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy -- of course accompanied by her hot hubby, NFL baller Jonathan Owens, and there appears to be some mishaps.

Here's your clue: bag and jackets!

HINT: There are THREE differences in the above Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens photos!

