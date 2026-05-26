President Donald Trump Undergoing Another Medical Assessment at Walter Reed

Back at Walter Reed for Third Time in Just Over a Year

President Donald Trump is headed back to Walter Reed ... and once again, the White House is insisting there's nothing dramatic going on behind the hospital doors.

The president is scheduled to undergo what aides are calling a "routine annual dental and medical assessment" Tuesday at the famed military medical center just outside D.C.

Still, the visit is raising eyebrows because it marks Trump's third publicly known trip to Walter Reed in just over a year ... with the 79-year-old commander-in-chief facing increasing scrutiny over his health heading into his 80th birthday next month.

The White House has repeatedly defended Trump’s condition as "excellent" ... even after recent public speculation tied to bruising on his hands, swollen ankles and moments critics claimed made him appear sluggish during appearances.

Trump himself previously blamed the bruising on taking too much aspirin and said he regretted undergoing a CT scan last year because it fueled nonstop rumors about his health.

The Walter Reed trip follows several other medical-related visits during Trump's second term, including an October follow-up exam and a CT scan in late 2025 focused on his cardiovascular and abdominal health.