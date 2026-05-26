Trump Family Shares Snaps of Don Jr.'s Wedding, Minus Bride and Groom

Where The Hell Is the Couple?!?

Donald Trump Jr. just married Bettina Anderson in the Bahamas ... but the newlyweds are oddly absent from a slew of snaps shared by family on social media.

Ivanka and Lara both posted several pictures from the epic destination wedding to IG ... but Don Jr. and Bettina are nowhere to be found, making the snaps seem like just another vacation.

The President's son and Palm Beach socialite got hitched after dating for two years ... but DT skipped the ceremony, saying he had too much to do in Washington.

The couple exchanged vows Saturday during an intimate ceremony on a private island attended by roughly 40 guests, including Don Jr.'s five children and several members of the Trump family, including Ivanka, Eric and Tiffany Trump.

TMZ broke the story ... Don Jr. and Anderson quietly made things official Thursday in Palm Beach County before heading to the Bahamas for the larger celebration. Marriage records, obtained by TMZ, showed the couple had legally tied the knot ahead of the destination wedding weekend.