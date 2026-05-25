President Trump Honors Fallen Soldiers at Arlington After Memorial Day Rant

President Donald Trump kicked off Memorial Day with a fiery online rant targeting political enemies before heading to Arlington National Cemetery to honor America's fallen service members.

Trump started the holiday Monday with a Truth Social post blasting "Dumocrats, RINOS, and Fools" criticizing his administration's ongoing negotiations with Iran.

"Happy Memorial Day to all, including the Dumocrats, who disrespect our Military," Trump wrote, while also praising members of the armed forces and honoring Americans who "made the ultimate sacrifice."

The President also mocked critics of the possible Iran deal, calling them "losers" and insisting any agreement would be far stronger than the Obama-era nuclear deal he scrapped during his first term.

Play video content Video: Donald Trump Pays Tribute at Arlington After Memorial Day Rants Online Fox News

Later in the day, Trump appeared alongside Vice President J.D. Vance and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth at Arlington National Cemetery for a wreath laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

Trump stepped forward alone to place the wreath at the historic site, which contains the remains of unidentified American soldiers who passed away in World War I, World War II, and the Korean War.

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