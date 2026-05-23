Shots Fired Outside White House, on Video

Update

4:06 PM PT -- CNN reports two people were shot and wounded following an encounter with a Secret Service agent near the White House.

Reporters were rushed to the White House Briefing Room after what sounds like dozens of shots were fired outside ... and the dramatic moment was caught in the background of a reporter's live bulletin.

The gunfire rang out Saturday afternoon while Selina Wang -- a reporter for ABC News -- was in the middle of giving a report.

I was in the middle of taping on my iPhone for a social video from the White House North Lawn when we heard the shots. It sounded like dozens of gunshots. We were told to sprint to the press briefing room where we are holding now. pic.twitter.com/iqdQwh4soq @selinawangtv

Check out the clip ... Wang powers through the beginning of her report before realizing the sound might be gunfire and jumping to the ground.

According to her ... reporters were instructed to go to the White House Briefing Room where they were on lockdown. The lockdown was lifted shortly after the gunshots were heard.

To be clear ... we don't know if the gunshots were fired at the White House or simply nearby -- but, the fact that the lockdown was lifted so quickly is a positive sign.

Outside the press briefing doors right now…



USSS officers, gun drawn, told us to run inside



White House now on lockdown pic.twitter.com/CdgKkKoSZu @news_jul

NBC News Correspondent Julie Tsirkin shared photos from inside the briefing room during the lockdown ... in which a U.S. Secret Service agent stood guard -- gun drawn -- outside.

The Secret Service has released a statement in which they say they're looking into the incident which they believe occurred on a street adjacent to the White House ... not on the White House grounds.

President Donald Trump is in the White House as negotiations with Iran to end the war there continue. No injuries have been reported.