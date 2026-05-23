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Shots Fired Outside White House, on Video

White House Gunshots Heard Outside ... Reporters Rushed to Briefing Room

By TMZ Staff
Published
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Update

4:06 PM PT -- CNN reports two people were shot and wounded following an encounter with a Secret Service agent near the White House.

Reporters were rushed to the White House Briefing Room after what sounds like dozens of shots were fired outside ... and the dramatic moment was caught in the background of a reporter's live bulletin.

The gunfire rang out Saturday afternoon while Selina Wang -- a reporter for ABC News -- was in the middle of giving a report.

Check out the clip ... Wang powers through the beginning of her report before realizing the sound might be gunfire and jumping to the ground.

According to her ... reporters were instructed to go to the White House Briefing Room where they were on lockdown. The lockdown was lifted shortly after the gunshots were heard.

To be clear ... we don't know if the gunshots were fired at the White House or simply nearby -- but, the fact that the lockdown was lifted so quickly is a positive sign.

NBC News Correspondent Julie Tsirkin shared photos from inside the briefing room during the lockdown ... in which a U.S. Secret Service agent stood guard -- gun drawn -- outside.

The Secret Service has released a statement in which they say they're looking into the incident which they believe occurred on a street adjacent to the White House ... not on the White House grounds.

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President Donald Trump is in the White House as negotiations with Iran to end the war there continue. No injuries have been reported.

Story developing ...

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