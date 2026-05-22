UFO Reportedly Shot Down By U.S. Air Force, According to Newly Unsealed Files

Play video content Video: Newly Unsealed Files Claim UFO Was Shot Down Department of War

Well, here's something you don't see every day -- the U.S. Air Force shooting a UFO out of the sky ... at least that's how experts are interpreting this explosive new video the Dept. of War just dropped.

Based on the video's title and description, it seems like this incident went down in February 2023 over Lake Huron. You can see the unidentified aerial phenomenon -- or UAP -- getting bigger in the scope of an F-16C, and a matter of seconds later it's destroyed.

According to the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO), this Pentagon footage is "likely derived from an infrared sensor aboard a U.S. military platform."

This comes as part of a new batch of UFO files released Friday by the DOW ... a drop that also includes a bunch of documents, photos, and other videos of alleged UFO activity.

Now, the Pentagon is stressing the video description is just for "information purposes," noting ... "Readers should not interpret any part of this description as reflecting an analytical judgment, investigative conclusion, or factual determination regarding the described event’s validity, nature, or significance."