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Trump's Department of War Releases First Batch of Alien, UFO Files

Department of War See The Shocking UFO Files!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published | Updated
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The Department of War has released the first round of files connected to unidentified aerial phenomena ... and conspiracy theorists are sure to have a field day with the docs.

As you know ... months ago, just after former President Barack Obama said on a podcast that aliens were real, President Donald Trump promised the American public documents regarding "alien and extraterrestrial life, unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP), and unidentified flying objects (UFOs)."

Department of War Releases UFO Files
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The DoW followed the commander-in-chief's order Friday ... releasing some of the many documents on the subject -- with everything from photos taken on space missions to sketches from alleged eyewitness accounts.

Let's get this out of the way first ... there are no pics of little green men or notes on alien autopsies in the files (at least, none we've seen yet) -- but there is some trippy stuff in the release.

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Department of War

There's a photo taken from the Apollo 17 mission in 1972 which shows a few dots just above the moon's surface -- with no explanation for the formation.

Quite a few show documents show UAPs and UFOs streaking through the sky ... though experts have argued over the years that aliens are a less likely explanation than foreign government spy tech.

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Department of War

One rendering is based on the account of several people from 2023 ... when they say they saw a huge, bronze craft appear suddenly in a burst of light, then vanish without a trace.

Honestly, there are too many photos to describe here ... so we've put them in a gallery for you -- click through to see all the shocking images.

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WHAT'S IN THE SKY?!
Video: White Releases Vide of Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena's
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Lawmakers have promised more photos to come ... and we can't wait -- take us to your ledgers!

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