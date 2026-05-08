Trump's Department of War Releases First Batch of Alien, UFO Files

The Department of War has released the first round of files connected to unidentified aerial phenomena ... and conspiracy theorists are sure to have a field day with the docs.

As you know ... months ago, just after former President Barack Obama said on a podcast that aliens were real, President Donald Trump promised the American public documents regarding "alien and extraterrestrial life, unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP), and unidentified flying objects (UFOs)."

The DoW followed the commander-in-chief's order Friday ... releasing some of the many documents on the subject -- with everything from photos taken on space missions to sketches from alleged eyewitness accounts.

Let's get this out of the way first ... there are no pics of little green men or notes on alien autopsies in the files (at least, none we've seen yet) -- but there is some trippy stuff in the release.

There's a photo taken from the Apollo 17 mission in 1972 which shows a few dots just above the moon's surface -- with no explanation for the formation.

Quite a few show documents show UAPs and UFOs streaking through the sky ... though experts have argued over the years that aliens are a less likely explanation than foreign government spy tech.

One rendering is based on the account of several people from 2023 ... when they say they saw a huge, bronze craft appear suddenly in a burst of light, then vanish without a trace.

Honestly, there are too many photos to describe here ... so we've put them in a gallery for you -- click through to see all the shocking images.

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