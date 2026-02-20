Donald Trump Directing Feds to Release Information on Aliens and UFOs

Donald Trump just made an out-of-this-world announcement -- he's directing the federal government to release information about extraterrestrial aliens!

The prez announced the news on Truth Social Thursday evening, telling followers he's directing all relevant agencies to "begin the process of identifying and releasing Government files related to alien and extraterrestrial life, unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP), and unidentified flying objects (UFOs)" and more.

The announcement comes after former President Barack Obama told podcaster Brian Tyler Cohen "aliens are real" ... though he's never seen one.

When his word swiftly had people buzzing with excitement ... he clarified on Instagram he meant the "odds are good there’s life out there," and that he "saw no evidence" during his tenure in the White House of extraterrestrials making contact with the U.S.

Trump was asked Thursday about the excitement caused by Obama ... he said the former prez released classified information and "he's not supposed to be doing that."