Trump Could Be the One to Confirm Alien Life, Says Documentary Director

President Donald Trump might just be the one to confirm the existence of extraterrestrial life.

That's coming from Dan Farah, who directed the newly released documentary "The Age Of Disclosure," which deals with what he views as a wide-ranging government cover-up of the existence of aliens ... yes, aliens.

The filmmaker told Entertainment Weekly people involved in the production of the documentary believe Trump has "become aware of the base facts" regarding humanity's place in the universe.

Farah said Trump's team is on top of the issue and is actively trying to "decide a course of action" about what to do with all the apparent info regarding aliens.

It's worth noting Trump signed a COVID-19 and government funding bill back in 2020 that included a directive for intelligence agencies to hand an unclassified report on UAPs -- Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena -- to Congress.

However, 47's got plenty of other pressing issues back on Earth to deal with at the moment. When he appeared on the "Joe Rogan Experience" last year he said he'd "never been a believer."