Mike Johnson Speaks Out on Trump's 'Sedition' Threats to Politicians

I Wouldn't Have Used Trump's Words -- But Orders Are Orders!

Donald Trump's online post threatening U.S. lawmakers for what he calls sedition set off serious alarms Thursday ... but House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson didn't seem overly concerned about the whole situation.

FYI ... six senators and representatives released a video Tuesday encouraging active duty service members to refuse unlawful orders from their superiors.

Play video content

President Trump was livid about the video, posting on his Truth Social site to describe the elected politicians "seditious" and called for them to be arrested. He reposted someone else's comment calling for the lawmakers to be executed by hanging. He later posted "SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR, punishable by DEATH!"

Johnson told reporters Thursday his colleagues shouldn't have encouraged troops to refuse unlawful orders, according to CNN. He called the video "wildly inappropriate."

Johnson admitted he wouldn't have used the same language as Trump did. He said he didn't think the actions of the senators and representatives earned them the death penalty.