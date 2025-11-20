Trump Calls for Arrest, Hanging of Dems Urging Military to Reject Illegal Orders

President Trump wants to see a group of Democratic Congressmen and women arrested and strung up for openly urging U.S. soldiers to disobey his orders.

POTUS is firing back at the 2 U.S. Senators and 4 Representatives -- all ex-military or CIA -- who put together a video in which they encourage current members of the military to ignore any orders they consider illegal.

Thursday morning on Truth Social, he called the video "SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR AT THE HIGHEST LEVEL. Each one of these traitors to our Country should be ARRESTED AND PUT ON TRIAL."

He also reposted a user comment saying, "HANG THEM GEORGE WASHINGTON WOULD!!"

The video call to action from Congress members includes Sen. Mark Kelly, Rep. Jason Crow, Rep. Maggie Goodlander and Sen. Elissa Slotkin ... who joined us Wednesday on "TMZ Live," telling us soldiers have been reaching out to them, asking for advice on how to handle orders they fear might not be Constitutional.

She referenced the deployment of active military in U.S. cities like Chicago and L.A. ... and the wave of missile attacks on alleged drug boats in the Caribbean and Pacific Ocean.

The Senator from Michigan -- a former CIA agent who served in Iraq -- also told us she's well aware the video might put them in the crosshairs of Trump ... but she insisted they were ready for the fight, and would not back down.