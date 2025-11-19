Keith Urban Performing Gay Anthem at Trump's Mar-a-Lago Wasn't Political

Keith Urban is in the middle of a bizarre controversy after performing an LGBTQ+ anthem at Mar-a-Lago with the prez in the room ... but the country star wasn't trying to send a message, TMZ has learned.

Here's the deal ... KU played Chappell Roan's “Pink Pony Club" among other tunes during a private gig for Pratt Industries ... an annual event at Trump's second home, for staff and partners of the biz headed by billionaire Anthony Pratt. A mixture of criticism and cheer was instantly dished out online as soon as a clip was posted, with some asking ... WTF?

A source close to Keith tells TMZ ... Keith playing “Pink Pony Club” at the event -- with Trump unexpectedly in attendance -- was not a political statement, despite the rampant online speculation.

KU has been performing the Chappell Roan hit -- inspired in part by West Hollywood's iconic gay bar The Abbey -- for quite a while, so it's not outta left field ... it’s just getting overanalyzed this time. Keith previously said on the Canadian web series "Intimate and Interactive" he thought it was a beautiful, emotional song.

We're told ... Keith had not met Trump prior, and he didn’t connect with him at the Mar-a-Lago event.