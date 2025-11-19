Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Keith Urban Performing Gay Anthem at Trump's Mar-a-Lago Wasn't Political

Keith Urban My 'Pink Pony' at Mar-a-Lago Wasn't Political!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
donald trump and keith urban mar a lago getty 1
Getty

Keith Urban is in the middle of a bizarre controversy after performing an LGBTQ+ anthem at Mar-a-Lago with the prez in the room ... but the country star wasn't trying to send a message, TMZ has learned.

Here's the deal ... KU played Chappell Roan's “Pink Pony Club" among other tunes during a private gig for Pratt Industries ... an annual event at Trump's second home, for staff and partners of the biz headed by billionaire Anthony Pratt. A mixture of criticism and cheer was instantly dished out online as soon as a clip was posted, with some asking ... WTF?

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

A source close to Keith tells TMZ ... Keith playing “Pink Pony Club” at the event -- with Trump unexpectedly in attendance -- was not a political statement, despite the rampant online speculation.

KU has been performing the Chappell Roan hit -- inspired in part by West Hollywood's iconic gay bar The Abbey -- for quite a while, so it's not outta left field ... it’s just getting overanalyzed this time. Keith previously said on the Canadian web series "Intimate and Interactive" he thought it was a beautiful, emotional song.

Keith Urban Through The Years
Launch Gallery
Keith Urban Through The Years Launch Gallery
Getty

We're told ... Keith had not met Trump prior, and he didn’t connect with him at the Mar-a-Lago event.

Bottom line ... those all worked up over the moment just need to chill and maybe take a cue from Blood, Sweat & Tears -- "Ride a painted pony, let the spinnin' wheel spin."

Related articles