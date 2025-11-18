Keith Urban Plays Chappell Roan's 'Pink Pony Club' at Mar-A-Lago

Play video content Instagram/@tali.florida

It looks like the "Pink Pony Club" made its way all the way to Mar-a-Lago ... 'cause Keith Urban just played the hit Chappell Roan song at an event at Trump's Florida golf club!

Check it out ... the Aussie country crooner sang the catchy pop tune -- inspired in part by Los Angeles gay bar The Abbey and the LGBTQ+ community -- over the weekend at a private event hosted by Australian billionaire Anthony Pratt.

Trump was recorded sitting next to Pratt -- who reportedly donated $10 million to his 2024 election campaign -- at the event.

Keith also played Bob Marley’s "Is This Love," according to a social media post.

It's no secret the 4-time Grammy winner has taken a liking to "Pink Pony Club" ... he's been singing it at his concerts and raved about its inclusive message during an appearance on the Canadian web series, "Intimate and Interactive."

Chappell is no fan of Trump ... making it publicly known how much she dislikes the prez and his policies.