Keith Urban Performs in Connecticut Amid Nicole Kidman Divorce News

By TMZ Staff
Published
keith urban main getty x composite
Getty / X @PhilipTortora Composite

Keith Urban is keeping the show going amid his split from Nicole Kidman ... hitting the stage in Connecticut for a packed, high-energy performance.

The country star made his way into the crowd at Mohegan Sun Arena on Friday night ... belting out hits -- including "Pink Pony Club" by Chappell Roan -- and getting up close with fans.

Keith was smiling and appeared in good spirits despite everything going on. As for his appearance, he wasn't wearing his wedding ring and had already been spotted without it a day earlier out in public.

During his concert the night before in Pennsylvania, a photo of Nicole and their two children appeared as part of a pre-existing screen display ... a subtle reminder of the family he's now separated from.

Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban -- Happier Times
Launch Gallery
Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban -- Happier Times Launch Gallery
Getty

We broke the story ... Keith and Nicole have been living separately since early this summer, with Kidman primarily looking after their kids.

Sources close to the estranged couple tell TMZ those in their circle believe Keith's going through a midlife crisis, saying the decision to split was his while Nicole wanted to make their marriage work.

nicole kidman backgrid sub swipe
Backgrid

NK was spotted in Nashville just hours before Keith's Thursday night show, also without her ring ... making it clear she’s not sitting at home waiting for him to come around.

093025_tmz_live_nicole_kidman_keith_urban-kal
NICOLE CHANGES COURSE
TMZ.com

Despite the personal drama, Keith gave fans a full throttle show ... proving that when it comes to the stage ... he's not missing a beat.

