Maggie Baugh's Absence From Keith Urban's Recent Show Explained

Keith Urban just played his first show since news broke of his split with Nicole Kidman amid a possible new romance ... and the guitarist at the center of the rumors was notably absent -- but not for the reason many assume.

A source with direct knowledge tells TMZ ... Maggie Baugh, who played with Keith's tour in Chicago, sparking romance rumors due to some apparent lyric rewrites ... is not actually a member of his tour band or the opening acts.

Turns out, Maggie was filling in for Natalie Stovall when she was unable to perform in Chicago. Ergo ... she wasn't at last night's show at Giant Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania ... 'cause she wasn't needed -- not due to her possibly bailing over the headlines.

Now, Maggie was also filmed playing with Keith in Vegas this year ... but that was for a private function, not on Keith's "High and Alive" world tour ... and we're told that's the only other time so far she's filled in on this tour. Worth noting ... Maggie has played with the Keith's band prior to this tour.

Since TMZ broke the news of Keith and Nicole's split -- and also KU possibly seeing another woman -- Maggie has been radio silent, which has created a gossip feeding-frenzy.

Her father, Chuck Baugh, addressed rumors and criticisms of his daughter with a since-deleted Facebook post in which he wrote "No. Just no" about a TikTok that discussed the possible romance and criticism that Maggie, essentially, is a homewrecker.

Here's the issue ... it's unclear what exactly Chuck was disputing ... it could be he was pushing back on criticism of Maggie driving a wedge between Keith and Nicole, 'cause they don't know the full story ... or perhaps he was shutting down the rumors altogether -- as in, there is nothing romantic there.

As for his concert last night ... Keith did not have his wedding ring on -- though he'd already ditched it days earlier out in public. But during one track at the show, People reports a photo of Nicole and their two children appeared as part of a pre-existing screen display.