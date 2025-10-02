Keith Urban Band Mate Maggie Baugh's Dad Reacts to Romance Rumors

Keith Urban's possible romantic interest has been thrust into the spotlight ... and her father has officially responded to the rumors and headlines.

TMZ broke the news that Keith is believed to be seeing another woman amid Nicole Kidman filing for divorce ... and the superstar singer and rising country star Maggie Baugh are now sparking major buzz.

Maggie's family is clearly aware of the rumors ... her father Chuck shared a TikTok on his Facebook of a video of purported evidence, which is leaving some commenters to criticize Maggie as a homewrecker ... and Dad captioned the post ... "NO. Just No."

Here's the issue ... it's unclear what exactly Chuck is protesting ... it could be he is pushing back on the criticism of Maggie driving a wedge between Keith and Nicole, 'cause they don't know the full story ... or perhaps he was shutting down the rumors altogether -- as in, there is nothing romantic there.

That second interpretation might be hard for some to swallow ... since we broke the news that not only has KU been adjusting lyrics apparently tailored to Maggie ... but, during an April 1 performance of "The Fighter," Keith joined Maggie onstage -- and pointed at her just before belting, "I was born to love you."