Who Is Keith Urban's Guitarist Maggie Baugh?

Keith Urban's gotta be leaning on some serious support right now ... because his estranged wife Nicole Kidman filed for divorce in September 2025.

And we're thinking Maggie Baugh's part of his support system, considering she's been a member of his touring band for a little while.

We're going to take a look into the musician's background and see how the hitmaker sent a tribute her way at a recent concert.

She Initially Focused on Classical Music

Although Maggie's best known for her work in the country music world, she was actually trained to play classical music while growing up around Boca Raton, Florida.

The musician attended an arts-focused school in her younger years, and she ended up performing at Carnegie Hall when she was in the 7th grade, according to Undiscovered Nashville.

She described herself as a "string nerd" when she was a kid, and said she'd aspired to go to school at Juilliard.

Maggie, who's proficient with several instruments, eventually switched over to playing and recording country music.

Maggie's Social Media Career Boosted Her Profile as a Musician

Maggie's profile received a serious boost in popularity in 2023, when she released her record "Dear Me."

The musician earned herself further popularity when she joined TikTok, and she's racked up over 40 million views across her various social media outlets, according to her official website.

She's since performed at venues like the Grand Ole Opry, and she's also appeared on various shows in support of both her own music and other artists.

Maggie's released several singles over the course of 2025, and her most recently released track, "10 20s Summers," dropped back in June.

She Started Touring With Keith in 2024

Maggie and Keith were first linked last year, when she started touring as a member of his band, according to Bloomington, Indiana's The Herald-Times.

The performer got a shout-out from the country star at a show -- which took place not long before his separation from Kidman was announced -- while they were performing "The Fighter," which he wrote about his now-estranged wife.

Urban changed the line "When they're tryna get to you, baby I'll be the fighter" to "When they’re tryna get to you, Maggie, I’ll be your guitar player" during the show.