Who Is 21 Savage? What To Know About Latto's Boyfriend

How 21 Savage Became One Of The Hottest Rappers In America

21 Savage's had a pretty interesting career during his time in the rap game ... and we're here for all of it!

The performer's had a crazy journey to becoming one of the most famous rappers in America -- even though he wasn't born stateside.

Here's a look at the background and career of the performer ... and a bit of info about the current state of his love life.

21 Was Born In The U.K. ... And Had Immigration Problems

It's kind of funny how 21 Savage, born Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, ended up becoming one of the hottest rappers in America -- despite being born in the United Kingdom.

The rapper traveled to the United States in 2005, and although his visa expired in 2006, he unlawfully remained in the country and lived in the Atlanta area.

This ended up landing 21 in hot water in 2019, when he was detained by ICE and began a legal battle centered on his residency in the United States.

The case dragged on for four years before the performer's lawyer announced his client had become a lawful permanent resident of the country, and he's been able to travel in and out of America since then.

He Dropped His First Album in 2017

21 Savage's recording career kicked off way back in the early 2010s, and his debut mixtape, "The Slaughter Tape," debuted in 2015.

His first official record, "Issa Album," came out two years later, and it was followed up by "I Am > I Was" and "American Dream," which were released in 2018 and 2024, respectively.

21 Savage has also worked on several collaborative albums with other hip-hop figures -- do the names Drake or Metro Boomin ring any bells? -- over the course of his career.

And anyone who knows anything about the rap game knows rappers love a good feature -- and 21's racked up plenty of those over the years.

He's A Father Of Three Kids ... And Dated Amber Rose

21 Savage's personal life's also been the subject of attention from fans, and he's a father of three children.

On top of being a father, he's been around the block a bit ... and he was formerly in a relationship with Amber Rose, to whom he was first linked in 2017.

The pair moved pretty quickly with their relationship, as she introduced him to her family in July 2017 and claimed she wanted to marry him just two months later.

However, things didn't last forever between them, as they went their separate ways in March 2018.

21 Apparently Moved On With Latto

Turns out 21 apparently moved on from his time with Amber -- because Latto just confirmed they were dating!

We caught the rapper out in New York City in September 2025, and she referred to her alleged partner as her "husband" when we asked about their dating status.

Oh, and when she was heading towards her car, she also called 21 "my man, my man, my man" -- which sounds pretty affectionate to us!