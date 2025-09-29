Who Is Quinta Brunson's Estranged Husband Kevin Anik?

Quinta Brunson's gone through some pretty interesting experiences during her career in Hollywood ... and it looks like she's going to be going through some more as a single woman in the near future.

The performer's currently finalizing divorce proceedings with her estranged husband Kevin Anik, to whom she'd been married for three and a half years prior to their separation.

We're going to take a look into the background of the actress' former partner and see what went down in their relationship in the years prior to their split.

Kevin and Quinta Met Through a Mutual Friend

We should probably start with a bit of background here ... Kevin works in California's legal cannabis industry, according to The New Yorker.

The actress revealed she met her eventual husband at a birthday party for one of their mutual friends in her 2022 memoir "She Memes Well: Essays," according to Harper's Bazaar.

Although Quinta never spoke about when she officially started dating Kevin, she let her fans know he'd popped the question when she showed off her engagement ring on Instagram in July 2020.

The actress and her partner mostly kept their relationship out of the public eye, although he did accompany her to several high-profile events over the course of their relationship.

They Made Things Official in 2021

Quinta and Kevin made things official when they got married in October 2021, according to E! News.

She sent a big shout-out to her husband after winning an Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series in 2022, and called him "the most supportive man I've ever known" in her acceptance speech.

The actress later told Entertainment Tonight she was grateful to have found a partner who was "willing to go through" the period when "Abbot Elementary" started receiving widespread attention.

Quinta added she was "so grateful" for the support she got from her husband while she worked on the show.

Quinta Cited 'Irreconcilable Differences' in Her Divorce Filing

Kevin and Quinta eventually decided to call it quits, and she cited irreconcilable differences in her divorce filing.

The actress said they had a prenup in place and asked the court to divide their property in accordance with their agreement.

It's also worth mentioning the pair's separation date was listed as "TBD" in the divorce filing, and they reached a settlement in their divorce in September 2025.