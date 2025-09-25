'Abbott Elementary' Star Quinta Brunson and Kevin Anik Settle Divorce

Quinta Brunson says she settled her divorce with her estranged husband ... just six months after she initially filed.

Brunson filed documents with the court letting the judge know she and her soon-to-be ex, Kevin Anik, entered into a written agreement to divvy up their property and finalize the divorce.

All that's left now is for a judge to sign off on the settlement, and the two will officially be divorced. We don't yet know the details of the settlement.

As you know ... QB decided to call it quits with KA in March after about three and a half years of marriage -- citing the boilerplate irreconciable differences in the docs.

Quinta and Kevin don't share any children, so no custody issues to work out in this process.