Akon's Wife Files For Divorce 4 Days Before 29th Wedding Anniversary

By TMZ Staff
Published
Akon's wife has apparently had enough -- she just filed for divorce!!!

According to court docs, obtained by TMZ Hip Hop, Tomeka Thiam, who says she married the rapper/musician back on September 15, 1996, is pulling the plug on their marriage -- citing the usual irreconcilable differences.

Akon has been cryptic on how many "wives" he's had in the past, but Tomeka says she shares a 17-year-old child with Akon.

Tomeka's asking for joint legal custody but wants physical custody of the child and is also seeking spousal support and wants to block the court's ability to award any spousal support to Akon.

We reached out to Akon for comment ... so far, no word back.

