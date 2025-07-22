Akon Wants Celebrity Boxing Match, 'Please Invite Me In The Ring!'

Play video content The Untold

Have beef with Akon and want to mix it up in a ring with the musician? Good news -- the "Smack That" crooner says he desperately wants to take a celebrity boxing match!!

The 52-year-old made the revelation during a recent sitdown with "THE UNTOLD" ... explaining on the show he'd absolutely accept a fight if a good offer was put in front of him.

"In my sleep," he said. "Please invite me in the ring!"

Akon didn't have an opponent in mind -- but he made it clear, anyone who gets between the ropes with him is going to get a mouthful of fists.

"Rapper, R&B singer, comedian, athlete," he said. "It don't matter."

Akon did say there was one criteria he was searching for in a potential combatant -- "it's gotta be somebody that dislikes me."

"He's out there," Akon said. "Everybody got a hater. He's probably just looking for the right opportunity."