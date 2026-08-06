Ex-NFL WR Stedman Bailey Arrested for Alleged Public Sex at Florida Mall

Forget scoring touchdowns ... cops say former NFL receiver Stedman Bailey was caught scoring at a Florida mall arcade.

According to the arrest report from the Pembroke Pines Police Department, Bailey and a woman named Karina Manderson were drinking at Round1 inside Pembroke Lakes Mall before midnight on July 26 ... when cops say the pair started having sex right at the bar.

Police say surveillance footage showed Manderson bent over the bar with Bailey behind her ... and a witness told cops she saw them having intercourse before telling them to knock it off.

Cops claim that's when Bailey pulled up his pants, and the pair slowly walked away. Officers say Bailey later admitted they both had their pants down and he was exposed ... but insisted there was no penetration.

The report says Bailey told cops they'd each downed about two to three shots ... blaming his behavior on being drunk.

Cops say Manderson told them she couldn't remember what happened ... though she admitted she'd had too much to drink and told cops just one shot of tequila is enough to get her intoxicated.

Police say there was no evidence their drinks were tampered with ... and Bailey was ultimately booked for misdemeanor exposure of sexual organs.

As for his football résumé ... Bailey played three seasons with the St. Louis Rams from 2013 to 2015 after a standout career at West Virginia.