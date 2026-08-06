Elijah Bieniemy Not Affiliated W/ UFC Despite Telling Cops He Was A Fighter

... Despite Claims He Was A Fighter

Elijah Bieniemy told police he needed his guns back because he was a "certified UFC fighter" ... but the MMA promotion says that's news to them.

TMZ Sports reached out to the UFC for clarification -- 'cause ya never know -- after a report surfaced indicating the 27-year-old son of Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy called cops on July 24 complaining his parents were "withholding" his guns.

According to The Athletic, Elijah said he required access to the weapons to defend himself due to his status as a UFC fighter.

But, not so fast.

The promotion tells us Elijah isn't affiliated with them in any way, and definitely isn't a rostered fighter.

The call to cops came just two days before Elijah was arrested and charged for allegedly shooting his mother, Mia, multiple times at the family home in Virginia on July 26.

Thankfully, mom is on the road to recovery.

Play video content Video: Video Shows Elijah Bieniemy Being Taken Away In Handcuffs LoudounNow

Elijah -- who is facing three felonies -- remains behind bars at the Loudoun County jail, where he's been since the night of the shooting.