Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Mia Bieniemy Out of ICU After Shooting, 'Doing Great,' Andy Reid Says

Mia Bieniemy Out Of ICU After Shooting ... Coach Andy Reid Says

By TMZ Staff
Published
andy reid, mia bieniemy and eric bieniemy getty
Getty

Chiefs training camp opened with devastating news that Mia Bieniemy, wif of Chiefs coach Eric Bieniemy, was shot, so everyone breathed a collective sigh of relief when Andy Reid delivered a positive health update on Wednesday, reporting that the coach's wife was on the mend.

"Update on Mia. Mia Bieniemy, she's doing great," the 3x Super Bowl-winning coach said from the podium in Missouri.

kansas-city-chiefs-update-kal-07-29-2026
BETTER EVERY DAY
Video: Andy Reid Says Mia Bieniemy Is Out of ICU and 'Doing Great' After Shooting
Kansas City Chiefs

Reid added ... "She's doing better and great from where she was. Out of the ICU Unit and making progress."

Mia, 57, was shot multiple times Sunday night at the family’s home in Ashburn, VA. The couple’s 27-year-old son, Elijah Bieniemy, was arrested and charged with the shooting.

072826 elijah beiniemy kal 2
TAKEN AWAY
Video: Video Shows Elijah Bieniemy Being Taken Away In Handcuffs
LoudounNow

He’s currently being held without bond.

Despite Mia's progress and a positive prognosis, Big Red told reporters that the Chiefs' offensive coordinator was still on the East Coast caring for his wife.

sub Eric Bieniemy and wife Mia getty 1
Getty

While there's no hard date for a return, Reid says he expects EB to be back "soon enough."

Most importantly, Mia seems to be on the long road to recovery.

Related articles