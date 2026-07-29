Mia Bieniemy Out of ICU After Shooting, 'Doing Great,' Andy Reid Says

Out Of ICU After Shooting

Chiefs training camp opened with devastating news that Mia Bieniemy, wif of Chiefs coach Eric Bieniemy, was shot, so everyone breathed a collective sigh of relief when Andy Reid delivered a positive health update on Wednesday, reporting that the coach's wife was on the mend.

"Update on Mia. Mia Bieniemy, she's doing great," the 3x Super Bowl-winning coach said from the podium in Missouri.

Play video content Video: Andy Reid Says Mia Bieniemy Is Out of ICU and 'Doing Great' After Shooting Kansas City Chiefs

Reid added ... "She's doing better and great from where she was. Out of the ICU Unit and making progress."

Mia, 57, was shot multiple times Sunday night at the family’s home in Ashburn, VA. The couple’s 27-year-old son, Elijah Bieniemy, was arrested and charged with the shooting.

Play video content Video: Video Shows Elijah Bieniemy Being Taken Away In Handcuffs LoudounNow

He’s currently being held without bond.

Despite Mia's progress and a positive prognosis, Big Red told reporters that the Chiefs' offensive coordinator was still on the East Coast caring for his wife.

While there's no hard date for a return, Reid says he expects EB to be back "soon enough."